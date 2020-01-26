2 lanes of I-184 reopen after a crash near the Franklin Road on-ramp in Boise

Idaho State Police said no one was injured in the crash.

BOISE, Idaho — A three-vehicle crash is blocked the right two westbound lanes on Interstate 184 near the Franklin on-ramp in Boise for nearly two hours, according to Idaho State Police.

Officials said no one was injured in the crash.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. at milepost 1, police said.

Investigators have not released how the crash happen or what type of vehicles were involved in the crash.