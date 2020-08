The Idaho Transportation Department reported the crash was located just north of State Street on Highway 16.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department posted at 1:33 p.m. on its website that Highway 16 is blocked due to a crash.

The affected area is around milepost 100-101, just north of State Street (Highway 44) near Star.

However, less than an hour later, ITD posted that the incident had been cleared. No other details were immediately available.