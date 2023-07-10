Crash on Cole Road blocks ramp to I-84 Monday morning

Part of Cole Road was also blocked near the crash area, just south of Overland. The scene is now clear.

BOISE, Idaho — Traffic was backing up on South Cole Road Monday morning because of a crash near the on-ramp to Interstate 84.

The Ada County Highway District indicated that all lanes of the eastbound I-84 ramp were blocked following the crash, which was reported shortly after 8 a.m. The area was clear again shortly after 9:30 a.m.

An Ada County dispatcher said one car hit a pole along Cole Road in the Spectrum area, which is just south of Overland Road and located near on- and off-ramps for I-84. No power outages were reported in that area Monday morning.

There were no initial reports of injuries, but the Boise Fire Department sent help for the driver, who needed help to get out of the car.

Also affecting I-84 Monday morning was a crash on northbound Meridian Road at the interstate. The center and left-hand lanes of Meridian Road were blocked, but that area was cleared by 8:38 a.m.

Check traffic cameras and Idaho road reports any time on the traffic page at KTVB.COM.

KTVB is working to gather more information about this developing story. It will be updated as new information is confirmed.

