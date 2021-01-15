Overnight closures on Interstate 84 ramps in Nampa this weekend

ITD will close several I-84 ramps during the overnight hours, beginning Friday, Jan. 15 to install overhead sign structures above the ramps.

NAMPA, Idaho — A heads up if you are driving on Interstate 84 in Nampa this weekend.



The Idaho Transportation Department announced it will close several I-84 ramps during the overnight hours, beginning Friday, Jan. 15 to install overhead sign structures above the ramps.



Here's what you can expect:

Friday, Jan 15 at 10 p.m. until Saturday, Jan. 16 at 7 a.m.:

• The I-84 eastbound off ramp at Northside Boulevard (exit 35) will be closed. Motorists must exit at Franklin Boulevard (exit 36) and travel westbound I-84 to exit at Northside Boulevard.



Saturday, Jan. 16 at 10 p.m. until Sunday, Jan. 17 at 7 a.m.:

• The I-84 eastbound off-ramp at Franklin Boulevard (exit 36) will be closed. Motorists must exit at Garrity/Idaho Center Boulevard (exit 38) and travel westbound I-84 to exit at Franklin Boulevard.



Monday, Jan. 18 at 10 p.m. until Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 5 a.m.:

• The I-84 westbound on-ramp at Northside Boulevard (exit 35) will be closed. Motorists must travel from Northside Boulevard to Karcher Road and enter westbound I-84 at Karcher/Midland Boulevard.



ITD says this portion of the 84 Corridor construction is in the final phase.

Major work remains to rebuild the Northside Boulevard interchange into a single-point urban interchange. The work in Nampa is anticipated to be complete this spring.