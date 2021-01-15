Overnight closures on Interstate 84 ramps in Nampa this weekend

NAMPA, Idaho — A heads up if you are driving on Interstate 84 in Nampa this weekend.
The Idaho Transportation Department announced it will close several I-84 ramps during the overnight hours, beginning Friday, Jan. 15 to install overhead sign structures above the ramps.
Here's what you can expect:
Friday, Jan 15 at 10 p.m. until Saturday, Jan. 16 at 7 a.m.:
• The I-84 eastbound off ramp at Northside Boulevard (exit 35) will be closed. Motorists must exit at Franklin Boulevard (exit 36) and travel westbound I-84 to exit at Northside Boulevard.
Saturday, Jan. 16 at 10 p.m. until Sunday, Jan. 17 at 7 a.m.:
• The I-84 eastbound off-ramp at Franklin Boulevard (exit 36) will be closed. Motorists must exit at Garrity/Idaho Center Boulevard (exit 38) and travel westbound I-84 to exit at Franklin Boulevard.
Monday, Jan. 18 at 10 p.m. until Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 5 a.m.:
• The I-84 westbound on-ramp at Northside Boulevard (exit 35) will be closed. Motorists must travel from Northside Boulevard to Karcher Road and enter westbound I-84 at Karcher/Midland Boulevard.
ITD says this portion of the 84 Corridor construction is in the final phase.
Major work remains to rebuild the Northside Boulevard interchange into a single-point urban interchange. The work in Nampa is anticipated to be complete this spring.
Meanwhile, construction to the west is continuing. The reconstruction of the Middleton Road and Ustick Road overpasses is required to add a third lane in each direction between the Karcher/Midland interchange (Exit 33) and Franklin Road (Exit 29) in Caldwell.