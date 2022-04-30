Additional closure beginning Monday on Ten Mile Road

The Ada County Highway District said drivers should expect the closure from Overland Road to West Lamont Road to last two weeks.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Ten Mile Road in Meridian will be closed to through traffic from Overland Road to West Lamont Road beginning Monday, May 2, as crews install utilities underground.

The Ada County Highway District (ACHD) said drivers should expect the closure to last two weeks. The upcoming closure is separate from the closure from West Lamont Road to Victory Road, which is already in place and expected to last through August.

Both of the closures are part of ACHD's Ten Mile, Victory to Overland Project. The projects includes widening a section of Ten Mile Road, a multi-lane roundabout, pathways for pedestrians and bicyclists and additional improvements in the area.

During the two-week closure, crews will maintain local access from Overland to Lamont. ACHD said only local traffic on Victory between Black Cat and Linder roads and on Ten Mile between Overland and Amity roads is allowed during the closure.

To get around the closure, drivers should use Black Cat Road or Linder Road, heading south towards Amity Road, or north to Overland Road.

An ACHD detour map for the temporary closure is included below:

