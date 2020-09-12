Four lanes of Chinden Boulevard, from Locust Grove to Eagle Road, will open Friday

The widening project on this section of Chinden began last spring. The road was expanded from two to four lanes.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Another section of highly-traveled Chinden Boulevard will open four lanes this Friday.

The Idaho Transportation Department says the highway from Locust Grove to Eagle Road will be completely open to traffic.

It marks the second segment of the ChindenWest project to be completed this year. Idaho 16 to Linder Road opened in September.

"With work in the corridor nearly complete, we appreciate the patience of the traveling public and nearby residents throughout construction," said Daris Bruce, ITD District 3 Resident Engineer.



Crews are now working on a stretch of Chinden from Linder Road to Locust Grove, near where a new WinCo Foods store and shopping center is being built. The widening project will wrap up in 2021.

ITD says the new roadway opening Friday includes four 12-foot travel lanes, two in each direction, and a detached 10-foot pathway to the south for bicyclists and pedestrians.



Widening Chinden Boulevard to four lanes is the first of three phases for the corridor's expansion that will go on until 2040. Phase 2 will widen the highway to six lanes. Phase 3 will construct high-capacity intersections at key locations. No funding has been identified for those future phases at this time.