Car crash closes westbound lane on I-84, near La Grande

LA GRANDE, Ore. — A car crash has closed the westbound lane of Interstate 84 near La Grande, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).

ODOT reported the road is closed from the Baker City exit 304 to the site of the crash near milepost 270, 5 miles east of La Grande.

It is unknown how long it will take ODOT to clear the accident and reopen the route, but updates can be found on the TripCheck website or by calling 800-977-6368 for updates.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

