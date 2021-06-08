Busy Nampa intersection closed while crews repair traffic light pole

A spokesperson for the Nampa mayor's office says something struck and bent the pole Tuesday morning.

NAMPA, Idaho — The intersection of Midland Boulevard and Roosevelt Avenue is closed for repairs to a traffic light pole.



A spokesperson for the Nampa mayor's office says something struck and bent the pole Tuesday morning.



The intersection was closed at 3 p.m. so crews could begin realigning the pole.



Crews are working as quickly as possible to fix the pole and reopen the intersection. No word on when that is expected to happen.

Drivers are asked to use detours around the intersection and watch for updates on social media.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist: