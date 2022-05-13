ACHD closing multiple Boise streets Saturday for Planned Parenthood demonstration

The organization plans to rally and march at the Idaho State Capitol between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. in response to last week's leaked Supreme Court draft opinion.

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Highway District is planning to close multiple streets in downtown Boise on Saturday for a Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates' march near the Idaho Statehouse.

The organization plans to rally and march at the Idaho State Capitol in response to last week's leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would overrule the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

According to the Ada County Highway District (ACHD), the Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates expect "at least" 1,000 people to attend the demonstration on Saturday.

In response to the demonstration, ACHD said road closures will be in place from 6th to 8th streets on Jefferson Street. Road closures will also be in place on Capitol Boulevard from Bannock Street to Jefferson Street.

ACHD said the Boise Police Department, Idaho State Police and Idaho State Capitol security will be on the site for security during Saturday's demonstration. The three departments also will administer the road closures.

The Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates' "Bans off our Bodies" Day of Action demonstration will take place between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

ACHD encourages drivers to use caution in the area due to pedestrian traffic downtown Boise. Drivers should also expect detours and delays in the area on Saturday, according to ACHD.

Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates said the march and rally is also organized by Legal Voice, ACLU of Idaho, Add the Words and Freeing Idaho.

