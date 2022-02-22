Boise Police: Shooting closes Fairview Avenue

BPD said the subject was injured in the shooting and is in stable condition at a local hospital. The officer involved in the shooting Tuesday was not injured.

BOISE, Idaho — This article has been updated.

The Boise Police Department announced W. Fairview Avenue is closed Tuesday between N. Raymond Street and N. Curtis Road after a shooting occurred.

In a Tweet posted by the Boise Police Department (BPD) at 10:31 a.m. MT, officials said the area was closed due to police activity.

Approximately an hour later, BPD said it responded to reports of a vehicle and a subject stopped on Fairview Avenue between N. Liberty Street and N. Hartman Street at 9:46 a.m. MT Tuesday.

A shooting occurred and Boise Police said the incident is under investigation by the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force.

BPD said the subject was injured in the shooting and is in stable condition at a local hospital. The officer involved in the shooting Tuesday was not injured.

The public is asked to avoid the area Tuesday morning and BPD said Fairview Avenue remains closed during the investigation. More information from BPD will be released as it becomes available.

KTVB is working to gather more information and this article will be updated as additional details are released.

Police activity at Fairview and Liberty. The scene is secure and an investigation is underway. Drivers are asked the avoid the area. Fairview is closed between N. Raymond St. and N. Curtis Rd. More information will be released as it is available. — Boise PD (@BoisePD) February 22, 2022

At 9:46 am Boise Police responded to a subject and a vehicle stopped in the road on Fairview Ave. between N. Liberty St and N. Hartman St. An Officer-Involved- shooting occurred and is now under investigation by the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force. (1/2) — Boise PD (@BoisePD) February 22, 2022

The subject was injured and is in stable condition at the hospital. The officer was not injured. More information will be released as it is available. Fairview Ave will be closed while the investigation continues. (2/2) — Boise PD (@BoisePD) February 22, 2022

