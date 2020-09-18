Blasting, road closures start Monday on Idaho 55 project

A portion of Highway 55 near Smith's Ferry will be closed during the middle of the day starting, Monday, Sept. 21.

BOISE, Idaho — Travelers using Highway 55 between Boise and McCall should expects delays starting this Monday.

The Idaho Transportation Department plans to start blasting and removing rock along Idaho 55 as it begins work on a two-year road widening project just north of Smiths Ferry to the Rainbow Bridge.

During the fall, the road will be closed Monday Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Motorists should not to travel during this time of day or use an alternate route such as US Highway 95. The closure will continue through mid-November. Construction will then pause during the winter months.

Large equipment, including steel containers and temporary barrier to prevent falling rock from entering the travel lane, and protect the crews working next to traffic in the narrow work zone, will fill one lane. As a result, drivers should expect one-way, alternating traffic when blasts are not being conducted.

Drivers should also expect the same work schedule in the spring and summer, and plan accordingly.

The project is expected to be completed by late fall 2022. Motorists are encouraged to sign up for text and email alerts to get the most up-to-date information on the project, and check 511.idaho.gov.