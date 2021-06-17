Blacks Creek Interchange to close Monday night

Crews will be chipsealing the interchange and a section of Interstate 84 during the overnight hours.

BOISE, Idaho — Crews will close the Interstate 84 entrance and exit ramps at the Blacks Creek Road Interchange (Exit 64) on the night of Monday, June 22 to apply chip seal. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to the Mayfield Interchange (Exit 71) and westbound traffic will be diverted to the Eisenman interchange (Exit 59).

The Idaho Transportation Department had originally scheduled the work for Thursday, June 17 and Friday June 18 but announced it has been delayed until next week.

"Crews are working hard through the remainder of the week to complete work on the Blacks Creek Road Interchange" said ITD Project Manager Patrick Kelly. "Their goal is to get the ramps back open as soon as possible."

Throughout June, crews have been sealcoating the travel lanes of I-84 between the Broadway and Eisenman Interchanges, as well as the ramps at Broadway, Gowen, Eisenman, and Blacks Creek. Work began June 1st and is anticipated to be complete later this month.

The chip sealing process involves spraying a sticky slurry on the road, placing rock chips on it, and compressing them in place. This creates a seal that protects the pavement from water intrusion and weathering in order to extend the service life of the pavement.

For updated traffic information on ramp closures and detours, call 511 or go to the 511 website.

