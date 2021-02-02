Section of Idaho 21 to close at noon due to avalanche risk

The highway between Grandjean and Banner Summit is being shut down at noon.

The Idaho Transportation Department plans to close a 12-mile section of Idaho 21 at noon today.

According to ITD's website, the highway between Grandjean and Banner Summit is being shut down again due to danger of an avalanche.

This stretch of highway is known as Avalanche Alley and is very susceptible to avalanches. There has been a lot of snowfall in Idaho's mountains this past week.

Several avalanches were reported in Ketchum and forced the closure of Sun Valley Resort last Friday.

The closure on Idaho 21 is between Warm Springs Creek Airport Road and the Custer-Boise County Line, south of the Stanley area.

ITD posted on Twitter travelers should check ITD's website for updates.