BOISE, Idaho — The highway between Mountain Home and Fairfield is closed because of an avalanche, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

The agency posted the closure of US Highway 20 on its website at 1:05 p.m. Thursday.

The closure is at milepost 124 between Castle Rock Road and Cat Creek Summit. That’s about 27 miles west of Fairfield.

No word on how long the highway will be closed.

Be sure to check the latest road reports before heading out.

And there is another closure on US 20 to report.

Nearly 43 miles of the highway is closed between Carey and Arco due to reduced visibility. Drivers are advised to look out for drifting snow on the roadway.