Avalanche closes down Highway 21 near Stanley

BOISE, Idaho — An avalanche near Stanley has closed down nearly 12 miles of Highway 21.

The avalanche happened on Tuesday afternoon about 23 to 35 miles south of Stanley, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

The road is closed from Warm Springs Creek Airport Road to the Custer-Boise county line and from milepost 93.7 to 105.5, Grandjean Junction to Banner Summit is closed.

Officials did not state how soon the road will be reopened.

Drivers should find an alternative route until the avalanche is cleared from the road.

For road conditions across Idaho, visit the Idaho Transportation Department's 511 website.