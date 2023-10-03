Avalanche blocks roads in Hailey

According to the Blaine County Sheriff, the Big Wood River near River Trail Lane and Empty Saddle Road was blocked due to an avalanche Friday morning.

BOISE, Idaho — Multiple roads were blocked in the northern part of Hailey, after an avalanche Friday morning.

The Sheriff's office asked everyone to avoid the area until crews were able to clear the roads.

This is a developing story and will be updated and more information becomes available.

