Avalanche blocks roads in Hailey

According to the Blaine County Sheriff, the Big Wood River near River Trail Lane and Empty Saddle Road was blocked due to an avalanche Friday morning.
BOISE, Idaho — Multiple roads were blocked in the northern part of Hailey, after an avalanche Friday morning.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff, the Big Wood River near River Trail Lane and Empty Saddle Road was blocked due to an avalanche Friday morning. Crews had to assess the best way to clear the 10-15 foot deep ice dam, without jeopardizing the safety of nearby homes or causing additional flooding.

The Sheriff's office asked everyone to avoid the area until crews were able to clear the roads. 

This is a developing story and will be updated and more information becomes available.

