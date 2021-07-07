Another section of Chinden Boulevard to open Thursday

All four lanes from Linder Road to Meridian Road are scheduled to open on July 8.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Some good news to pass along to commuters who use Chinden Boulevard. All four lanes from Linder Road to Meridian Road are scheduled to open Thursday, July 8.

The Idaho Transportation Department says motorists should expect some periodic lanes closures throughout the summer as crews continue work in the intersections and adjacent to the roadway.

All work after July 8 will take place during off peak hours. Flagger control at intersections is also anticipated in the evenings to complete stripping and landscaping.



This one-mile stretch of highway has two lanes in each direction and a shared-used pathway on the south side of Chinden.

Officials says they are still working to acquire the land for the next phase of the widening project - Locust Grove Road to Meridian Road. Construction is set for 2022.

ITD says all parties are committed to completing this work as soon as possible to achieve four uninterrupted lanes of traffic, two-in-each-direction, from Eagle Road to State Highway 16.

