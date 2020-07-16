Ada County Highway District seeks input on long-range plan for roads

The Capital Improvements Plan outlines projects that will be needed over the next 20 years.

BOISE, Idaho — What will roads in Ada County look like in 2040, and will they be able to handle all the traffic growth?

The Ada County Highway District is working to map out its Capital Improvements Plan, which outlines system improvement projects that will be needed over the next 20 years.

This includes estimated project costs, construction times frames and which portions of those costs are eligible for impact fees.



ACHD is inviting the public to review and comment on its long-range plan for roadway and intersection expansion projects.



The public can view the draft CIP online and provide feedback. All comments are welcome.

The public comment period will run through Thursday, August 6th.

ACHD is also updating their impact fee ordinance. The ordinance covers fees charged to development to help compensate for the new roadway infrastructure.