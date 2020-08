The repair work is expected to last about a week, according to the Ada County Highway District.

BOISE, Idaho — A traffic alert for drivers who commute on Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Starting Monday, August 17, northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane.

The Ada County Highway District says crews plan to replace a few sections of the sidewalk after record high temperatures caused the concrete to expand and create buckling.

