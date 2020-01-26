New traffic pattern for intersection of Cole and Victory roads

Drivers should expect traffic delays for the Monday morning commute.

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Highway District is warning drivers to be ready for a traffic pattern change at the intersection of Cole and Victory roads that will likely slow their Monday morning commute.

Beginning Sunday, Jan. 26, a traffic swap will be in place at the busy intersection.

The change will be in full effect by Monday morning.

ACHD says there will be one lane in each direction on the east side of Cole Road and on the south side of Victory Road with left turn lanes on Victory Road at the intersection.

Left turns onto Victory Road from Cole Road will be removed with the traffic swap and will remain restricted during construction.

Meanwhile, left turns onto Cole Road will be maintained. Alternate routes can be found here.

Once the new traffic pattern is in place, crews will start removing asphalt on the north side of Victory and the west side of Cole Road.