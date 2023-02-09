Pedestrian vs. vehicle fatalities prompt ACHD to make changes

ACHD released a strategy to improve pedestrian safety called 'Crosswalk Initiative' - in hopes of curbing the increased number a ped-vehicular deaths in Ada County.

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Highway District is responding to the recent bout of fatal pedestrian vs. vehicle collisions witnessed in the Treasure Valley.

In the month of January, four pedestrians were killed by vehicular collisions in Ada County.

In a statement, Ada County Highway District (ACHD) proposed a strategy in an attempt to improve pedestrian safety. They are calling the project: Crosswalk Initiative.

Data Worthy of Garnering Attention

Ada County is witnessing an abnormally high volume of pedestrian vs. vehicle deaths. This would be reasonable motivation behind ACHD's proposed modifications.

Four pedestrian deaths within only the first month of a new year, produce a value inconsistent with data from previous years, rather indicating that 2023 may be an outlier year for pedestrian vs. vehicle deaths.



For perspective, in 2020, Ada County recorded one pedestrian fatality. That was the single incident for the entire year. While that low number may be attributed to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns and less traffic, the data for years prior to 2020 (with presumably average levels of traffic, comparable to post-pandemic traffic) does not show a trendline compatible with nor on par with the four pedestrian deaths already reported in 2023.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation's nationwide traffic census data program, Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS), there were five pedestrian vs. vehicle deaths in Ada County in 2019. 2018 recorded eight total pedestrian fatalities for the year. There were five deaths in 2017, and in 2016, there were three.

ACHD's Crosswalk Initiative

As part of ACHD's obligation to pedestrian safety, the agency said in a statement that they intend to incorporate a 'leading pedestrian interval' (LPI) at all of the signalized intersections under their jurisdiction.

The initiative was brought forth by ACHD's Board of Commissioners; a product of the policies ACHD currently implements, along with equipment modifications and new tactics that when administered, they believe will be beneficial to pedestrian safety and all those who travel in Ada County.

An LPI affords additional time for pedestrians to fully cross a crosswalk before vehicle traffic proceeds through the intersection.

The "walk" sign starts three to five seconds before the traffic light on the adjacent side of the intersection, turns green.

This allows for the pedestrians to be more visible to drivers as they cross, particularly for vehicles turning at the intersection.



Over the next year, ACHD intends to finalize plans for the project, and begin the process of updating and designing LPIs at each intersection owned by ACHD.

"This is a lofty goal for the district, but it is critical that we do everything in our power to protect our most vulnerable commuters," said Commission President Alexis Pickering.

"We've seen that implementing leading pedestrian intervals improves safety for all users and if these efforts prevent even one death in our county, they're well worth the investment."

ACHD adds that they anticipate some intersections being more difficult to update than others, requiring reconstruction and/or Accessible Pedestrian Signals (APS) in some locations to comply with ADA requirements.

Upon completion of the upgrades, the initiative will require a complete signal-timing coordination adjustment for some areas of Ada County.

"Red B4 Ped"

The LPI effort will complement ACHD's "Red B4 Ped" initiative, which began in 2021. Red B4 Ped ensures that if a pedestrian signal is lit to "walk," any left turning traffic lanes that will intersect that crossing remain red.

The Red B4 Ped function is already programmed for 220 intersections.

"Barnes Dance"

Deputy Director Ryan Head mentioned the potential of an alternative solution dubbed the "barnes dance." A traffic coordination where all vehicular traffic halts, allowing for pedestrians to cross in all directions, simultaneously.

While this alternative is not a wide-spread solution, benefits of this traffic formation can presently be seen at Boise State University at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and University Drive.

"Not every tool is one size fits all. Each project, city, and neighborhood presents its own unique needs, but our amazing staff is up for the challenge," said Head.

Next steps:

ACHD staff will spend the coming weeks crafting a detailed plan for implementation of the initiative, including a timeline and budget, which will be presented to the Board of Commissioners during their March 1 meeting.

Staff members are expected to regularly coordinate with partner agencies to examine crash data provided by local police departments, in an effort to identify areas of concern.

"It is important for us at ACHD to do our due diligence in making sure safe facilities are in place," said Pickering.

"I'm proud of the great progress we've made, and this most recent initiative will build upon that strong foundation."

