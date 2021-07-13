Sparklight 'investigating reports' of service outages in Treasure Valley, other areas

The cable and internet service provider also said its phone lines and customer internet portal were down Tuesday.

BOISE, Idaho — People in many parts of the Treasure Valley were without internet service into Tuesday afternoon because of an apparent outage affecting Sparklight.

The company said in Twitter posts Tuesday morning that it was "investigating reports of service outages" shared on the company's social media, and was also experiencing a "technical issue" with its phone and online customer account information.

The main Sparklight website also could not be reached as of 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

People in Boise, Meridian, Kuna and Idaho Falls replied to the Sparklight Twitter post, indicating they were without service, even after restarting their modems and routers. A Facebook user in Cascade also reported losing internet service, as did users in other parts of the country commenting on Sparklight's Facebook post.

User reports to the DownDetector website also indicated major outages in the Lewiston, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Albuquerque, and Wichita, Kansas, areas.

Sparklight has not yet said what's behind Tuesday's outage, only that the company is "aware of a separate issue with one of our servers impacting internet services to a significant portion of customers."

A previous outage, in November 2019, affected about 11,000 customers in the Treasure Valley when a fiber line in Boise was cut.

Update 1:30 p.m. MST: Our technicians continue working diligently to restore service to our phone lines and online customer portal. We are also aware of a separate issue with one of our servers impacting internet services to a significant portion of customers. — Sparklight (@sparklightcares) July 13, 2021

