More incredible photos of the Neowise Comet

BOISE, Idaho — Have you seen the Neowise Comet yet?



This incredible sight has been spotted in the Boise area between 4 and 5 a.m.



We received pictures from the National Weather Service office in Boise.



They were able to get these pictures while they were doing their weather balloon watch.

And Veronica Robertson shared photos on the Idaho Weather Watchers Facebook group.



She was able to capture stunning photos while looking towards the Boise Foothills.

Here is what the Associated Press had to say about the comet:

A newly discovered comet is streaking past Earth, providing a stunning nighttime show after buzzing the sun and expanding its tail.

Comet Neowise was spotted by the NASA space telescope bearing that name in March.

The celestial snowball swept within Mercury's orbit a week ago.

Its close proximity to the sun caused dust and gas to burn off its surface and create an even bigger debris tail.

NASA says the comet is about 3 miles across.