Comet seen streaking across Idaho skies early Friday morning

The National Weather Service posted a video of the Neowise Comet which appeared on its Sun Valley webcam between 4:15 and 4:50 a.m.

BOISE, Idaho — A rare occurrence lit up the Friday morning sky above the Earth.

The comet named Neowise, after a NASA space telescope that first spotted it on March 27, was visible to the naked eye.

The National Weather Service posted a video of the comet on its Twitter page. The time stamp on the video is from 4:15 a.m. to 4:50 a.m.

☄️Check out the view from the @sunvalley webcam showing the #NeowiseComet this morning between 4:15 and 4:50am.

Did you see it? #idwx pic.twitter.com/j98IRlKD2U — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) July 10, 2020

Most comets are not bright to be seen from Earth, so this is a rare opportunity for stargazers. The comet is visiting from the most distant parts of our solar system.

NASA says the comet is about 3 miles across. It will be visible until mid-August, when it heads back toward the outer solar system.

Our sister station KHOU in Houston offers these tips on how to best watch the Neowise Comet.

NEXT THREE DAYS: You can catch a glimpse of the comet about an hour before sunrise, close to the northeastern horizon.

A good marker is the bright star Capella – the comet lies just below it, said the National Geographic.

If it’s not too cloudy you should be able to see the comet with your own eyes, but binoculars will probably give you a better look at the fuzzy comet and its long tail.

AROUND JULY 12: Comet Neowise will race past the sun and start to become visible in the evening instead of early morning. You’re going to want to look near the northwestern horizon to get a look.

As the month progresses, the comet should rise higher in the sky, moving towards constellation Lynx toward the Big Dipper.

AROUND JULY 22: Comet Neowise should reach its closest point to Earth, but it’s uncertain if the comet will be visible to the naked eye at this point.