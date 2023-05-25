Idaho politicians, groups sound off on Supreme Court wetlands decision

The ruling in a case that originated in Idaho limits how federal regulators can apply the Clean Water Act.

BOISE, Idaho — A blow to environmental protections, a victory for private-property rights — those, in a nutshell, are two contrasting reactions to the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling announced Thursday in Sackett v. EPA, a case that began in northern Idaho in 2004, when the Environmental Protection Agency threatened penalties of $40,000 a day against a couple getting ready to build a home on their property near Priest Lake.

Michael and Chantell Sackett had begun backfilling their lot with dirt when the EPA informed them that their property contained wetlands and that their backfilling violated the Clean Water Act, which prohibits discharging pollutants into "the waters of the United States." The wetlands were near a ditch that fed into a creek, which in turn fed into Priest Lake.

The Sacketts disagreed with the EPA finding and sued the agency. U.S. District Court and, on appeal, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the EPA's determination. The Supreme Court heard the Sacketts' appeal last October, at the beginning of the 2022-23 term, and in the ruling released Thursday morning, all nine justices agreed that the wetlands on the Sacketts' property are not covered by the Clean Water Act.

The Supreme Court, in its ruling Thursday, held that wetlands can only be regulated under the Clean Water Act if they have a "continuous surface connection" to larger bodies of water such as streams, oceans, rivers, and lakes.

Justice Samuel Alito wrote the opinion for the court, which was joined by four other justices, including Chief Justice John Roberts. Justices Clarence Thomas and Elena Kagan each wrote concurring opinions, agreeing with the judgment but taking issues with different aspects of the majority opinion that Alito wrote.

Shortly after the court's decision was released, U.S. Representative Mike Simpson (R-Idaho), U.S. Representative Russ Fulcher (R-Idaho) and the conservation group Idaho Rivers United weighed in.

"I commend the Court's recognition of the Sacketts' rights and the significance of protecting Idaho's ranchers, farmers, irrigators and landowners from regulatory overreach," Fulcher said in a post on Twitter, which included a link to a longer statement.

The Idaho Freedom Foundation called it "a significant victory for freedom in Idaho and the nation." The group also alleged that the Clean Water Act, approved by Congress in 1972, "gave tremendous regulatory power to a cabal of unelected bureaucrats who crafted draconian rules and then handed down punishments without due process."

Congressman Simpson and IRU both said that the Clean Water Act's definition of "Waters of the United States" was not clear, but each had very different takes on the ruling.

Exactly what constitutes WOTUS is not spelled out in detail in federal law. Different regulatory agencies, including the EPA and Army Corps of Engineers, have used different interpretations in their respective agencies' rules over the 50 years since the Clean Water Act was adopted.

Simpson said Thursday's ruling provided "needed clarity" on the issue.

"The decision will bring the regulation of the Clean Water Act closer to the Trump Administration's 2020 Navigable Waters Protection Rule, a rule that I helped write that actually worked for rural America," Simpson said. "When the EPA announced its intention to replace the Navigable Waters Protection Rule with a new rule greatly expanding the federal government's reach, I warned that this pending Supreme Court decision would likely send them back to the drawing board anyway."

Idaho Rivers United Executive Director Nic Nelson said, in part, "A clear and concise definition of 'Waters of the United States,' with the broad protections that were foundationally intended by the Clean Water Act, would have rendered this lawsuit moot and saved hundreds of thousands of wetlands, and ultimately rivers, from the multitude of threats that will undoubtedly inundate them through this ruling."

Nelson called the ruling "truly disheartening," but noted that judges, including Supreme Court justices, are only meant to interpret the intent of laws. He added that the ruling in the Sackett case highlights the importance of electing state and congressional lawmakers "with an understanding of the science of ecology."

