Spring prescribed burning is coming to Idaho Panhandle National Forests

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — As spring approaches, favorable conditions are projected in the coming weeks for prescribed burning opportunities across the Idaho Panhandle National Forests.

According to a press release from the USDA, multiple prescribed burning projects are planned for this spring. However, the exact day of ignitions will depend upon conditions aligning with safe implementation.

Prescribed burning is a part of each Ranger District's annual natural resource management program to reduce hazardous fuels, prepare areas for tree planting and improve wildlife forage.

The USDA said that fire managers will evaluate weather and fuels to determine when burning can be done safely. Burned areas will be monitored to ensure that fire remains within the boundaries of the prescribed burning project.

The Idaho Panhandle National Forests will work with the Montana/Idaho Airshed Group and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality to minimize smoke impacts from prescribed burning. All of the group's decisions will be based on their recommendations, predicted smoke emissions and dispersion forecasts.

At this time, the public is encouraged to stay away from project areas during burning operations and for a few days afterward. Residents are also advised to be aware of additional hazards in burned areas. These hazards include unstable soil, stump holes and fire-weakened trees.

Signs will be posted along access roads, trailheads and trail junctions during operations.