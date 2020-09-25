City of Trees to giveaway 500 free trees to Boise residents

The city and the Treasure Valley Canopy Network are giving the trees away as part of Mayor McLean's goal of getting 100,000 new trees planted in the ten years.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise residents will soon have the chance to take home and plant a free tree thanks to the city's first steps in planting 100,000 trees in ten years.

The giveaway is part of Mayor Lauren McLean's City of Trees Challenge. The challenge is an effort by the city to improve the community's environment and do what it can to combat climate change, which includes planting 100,000 trees in the next ten years.

Five-hundred trees of `15 different varieties will be available for pickup at the Boise Farmer's Market in October. Those who would like one need to register and reserve their free tree here. Registration opens on Sept. 29.

The city said different trees will be available each week and that these are not saplings but mature trees, reaching between five and seven feet tall. Those picking up a tree will need a truck or vehicle that can haul it.

Pickup times for the trees will be set by the Boise Farmers Market during Saturday Drive-Thru hours. The Saturdays when trees will be able for pickup is:

October 3

October 10

October 17

October 24

October 31 (If there are enough trees left)

Tree delivery is not available.

To see photos and descriptions of the different tree varieties, click here.

The City of Boise is working with the Treasure Valley Canopy Network to distribute the trees. the network's arborists will be at the farmers market to help people load their tree up but also offer tips on how to keep it healthy.

"Planting a tree is a lifelong commitment, but watching it grow is gratifying and the long-term benefits are remarkable for homeowners and our city as a whole," City Council President Elaine Clegg said in a release. "These trees will provide shade and comfort and support clean air and energy conservation for generations to come."