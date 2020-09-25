Boise State researchers awarded $315,000 grant to test the aging process in space

The research will be sent to space in 2023.

BOISE, Idaho — A team of engineers at Boise State University are working to send specialized cubes to the International Space Station to test some of their hypotheses on how exercise affects the human body.

KTVB spoke with assistant professor of mechanical and biomedical engineering, Gunes Uzer, after the National Science Foundation awarded his team $315,000 to answer the question: "how can we utilize space to benefit earth?"

Uzer said their goal is to understand how mechanical signals, which are components of physical activity, affect aging and signaling of muscular-skeletal stem cells that maintain our bones. For example, if you exercise, one problem they're seeing is that when you age, regardless of if you keep that same physical activity level, you start losing bone and muscles.

The Boise State research team is trying to understand if those changes affect how mechanical signals are delivered to our stem cells and if that has any bearing on how our bones and muscles are maintained.

But, how does this relate to space?

“We print these small cubes that represent the trabecular bones and by changing the bone geometry, we are sort of testing and delivering different types of mechanical challenges to the cells and since we cannot age these structures on earth, because that would take years, so we are using space as an aging platform,” Uzer said.

He added that it is common knowledge that space travel induces changes in our tissues and cells that are similar to the aging process so they're using the space station to accelerate the aging process to test their hypothesis.

This research is only in its beginning stages. The team has two years to design and construct the experimental setup. Then, in 2023, they will send their experiment to space for three weeks.

