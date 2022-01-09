Micron to build new memory fab in Boise, first for U.S. in 20 years

Micron Technology announced Thursday morning that it plans to invest $15 billion through the end of the decade to build the new plant for "leading-edge memory."

BOISE, Idaho — Micron will build a new fab in Idaho. The Boise-based semiconductor company made the announcement Thursday morning, 23 days after President Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act that will provide incentives for semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S. -- legislation Micron has said was needed for the company to expand in this country rather than Asia.

In a news release issued Thursday morning, Micron says it plans to invest about $15 billion through the end of the decade to build a new fab for "leading-edge memory manufacturing" in Boise. It will be the first new memory-manufacturing fab built in the U.S. in 20 years and, the company said, will ensure a domestic supply of advanced memory chips required for market segments such as the automotive industry and data centers.

Hopes that a new fab would be built in Boise were raised with the adoption of the CHIPS legislation, signed on August 9, but Micron didn't confirm that until Thursday.

"With the anticipated federal grants and credits made possible through the CHIPS and Science Act as well as the incentives provided by the state of Idaho and the support of the governor, the new fab will create over 17,000 new American jobs, including approximately 2,000 direct Micron jobs, by the end of the decade," Micron said in its news release.

Micron is also establishing a partnership with the College of Western Idaho for delivery of "key curricula," including Advanced Mechatronics Engineering Technology, to prepare students for the Micron Technician Apprenticeship Program.

The company also says it will expand investment for K-12 STEM education and increase its focus on reaching underrepresented and rural students, deepen partnerships with universities and other Idaho institutions, and open a childcare facility across from Micron headquarters to be operated by the Treasure Valley Family YMCA.

Micron, founded in 1978, currently employs more than 6,000 people in Boise.

Shortly after the announcement of Micron's plans to build the new fab in Boise, Mayor Lauren McLean, in a post on Twitter, hailed a "once-in-a-generation investment in Boise from a homegrown company that is critical to the economic vitality of our community, our state and our nation..."

President Biden called the announcement "another big win for America."

Micron says the Boise fab is the first of the company's "multiple planned U.S. investments following the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act, and represents the largest private investment ever made in Idaho. Co-locating the new manufacturing fab with Micron's R&D center at the company's headquarters will enhance operational efficiency, accelerate technology deployment and improve time to market."

