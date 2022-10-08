Google Fiber coming to Boise

Google Fiber is "a high-speed broadband internet service that uses fiber optic cable to deliver fast internet right to your home or business."

BOISE, Idaho — The Google team has spent the last couple months traveling the country searching for places in need of an internet upgrade; Idaho is one of those places that will be the future home for Google Fiber.

According to Google's website, Google Fiber is "a high-speed broadband internet service that uses fiber optic cable to deliver fast internet right to your home or business."

"We’re living in a world that has finally caught up to the idea that high-speed, reliable internet — at gigabit speeds — is no longer a bold idea or a 'nice to have'," a press release from Google said. "The experience of the last couple of years has certainly taught us that."

Starting in Mesa, Arizona, Google Fiber will be bringing better internet services to many communities, beginning this July. Other states scheduled to get an upgrade include Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and of course, Idaho.

These states will be Google's main focus in growing their internet capabilities.

Google's network has been steadily growing; from North Carolina to Utah, and recently Iowa - the first new state in five years to join - Google has been refining its gigabit internet service to be more streamlined and efficient.

According to a press release, Google is "thrilled to be expanding [its] geographic reach once again — bringing better internet to more people in more places."

Watch more Local News: