Want a break on your broadband bill? Find out if you're among the many Idahoans eligible for temporary help

The benefit program includes discounts on computer equipment as well as high-speed internet service.

BOISE, Idaho — Remote learning, working from home, video meetings, searching online for jobs, ordering groceries for delivery, and - of course - streaming video binges are, for better or worse, some of the memories many Idahoans will carry from the COVID-19 pandemic.

One thing they have in common: they don't happen without high-speed internet, also known as "broadband."

Whether you're using a smartphone or a personal computer, the connection costs money. To help Americans affected by the pandemic, and needing broadband service, the FCC rolled out the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program in May.

The benefit is up to $50 per month for service plans or up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands. Eligible Idahoans may also receive a discount of $100 on equipment such as a laptop, desktop computer or tablet.

Now, the Idaho Department of Commerce says nearly one-third of Idahoans are likely eligible for the benefit, but may not realize they qualify.

Anyone meeting at least one of the following criteria is eligible:

Household income at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines -- For an individual, that's an annual income at or below $17,388; for a couple with no children, that's $23,517; for a family of six, that's $48,033.

Participants in federal assistance programs including SNAP, Medicaid or Lifeline

Individuals who have lost their job or have been furloughed at any point between February 29, 2020, and present

Students who are enrolled in a reduced school lunch program

Students at schools or school districts that qualify for the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) which provides free meals to all students

College students who have received a Federal Pell Grant this past year

The program ends when all funds are expended or six months after the Department of Health and Human Services declares the COVID-19 health emergency is over.

There are three ways to apply:

Contact your preferred participating broadband provider directly to learn about their application process. Here's a full list of participating providers in Idaho.

GetEmergencyBroadband.org to Apply online here, and find participating providers near you.

Call 833-511-0311 for a mail-in application, and return it along with proof of eligibility to:

Emergency Broadband Support Center

P.O. Box 7081

London, KY 40742

