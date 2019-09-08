BOISE, Idaho — Have you ever heard of The Idaho Painter? Chris Berry of Meridian started a residential painting business here in the Treasure Valley eighteen years ago. Thanks to social media, his business blew up! It's now bigger, better, and more successful than he could have ever imagined.

"I started marketing my painting company using Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. It just kind of took off and grew to the business that it is now and it's a full-time job managing my social media channels," said Berry

Berry says it all began with his passion to teach other painters.

"I didn't want to have professional painters go through the same struggle that I did, so I started teaching and educating on YouTube," said Berry. "I've got over a thousand videos on YouTube that will teach you anything and everything when it comes to the trade. It's typically interior and exterior painting, tips tricks and hacks. That started to grow bigger than my painting company!

He has over 240,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel called Paint Life TV. He has over 250,000 followers on Facebook, and close to 140,000 on Instagram. His entertaining instructional videos have millions of views!

"So, I really started to focus on the teaching, and educating on social media. I started the Paintlife Academy," said Berry. "I've done some international traveling teaching. and I wanted to have something here in Boise, Idaho for local painters to educate and teach them. But also for painters to travel here within the United States and make it affordable."

His incredible success turned into an amazing opportunity to create his own line of painting products, called Paint Life Products. Berry says you can expect to see his products in stores nationwide soon. The Idaho Painter says he could never have predicted this level of success!

"It's amazing, it's been an amazing journey."

