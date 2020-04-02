XFL League starts this weekend: What to know about the Seattle Dragons

Team President Ryan Gustafson explains the XFL's innovative changes to football and what to expect from your new local team, the Seattle Dragons.

SEATTLE — The XFL is a brand new football league, and Seattle is home to one of the eight teams that will play in the 10-week regular season. This shortened time frame gives fans the opportunity to experience more action and access to the game, all in the name of football.

Led by Seahawks legend Jim Zorn, the Seattle Dragons will face off against the D.C. Defenders on Sat. Feb. 8th. The Seattle Dragons play their home opener on Sat. Feb. 15th at CenturyLink Field against the Tampa Bay Vipers.

President of the Seattle Dragons Ryan Gustafson explained the game is designed to be more exciting for fans.

"We want to bring fans closer to the game then they've ever been before," Gustafson said.

XFL fans can expect different rules regarding punts, kick off, and games will do away completely with the extra point after touchdown.

"Fans told us a lot that they want speed of action and pace of play," Gustafson said.

Rosters bring together individuals from across the football world, from local icons, to professional players.

"Over half our rosters were on NFL rosters as recent as this year," Gustafson said. "What the XFL is all about is the love of football."

KING 5 Sports director Paul Silvi talked with XFL Commissioner, Oliver Luck, to about why he thinks this second coming of the XFL will have success and longevity.

