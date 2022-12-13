WSU Offensive Coordinator hired as head football coach at North Texas

Eric Morris, who served as Washington State's Offensive Coordinator this past season, has been hired as the next football coach at North Texas.

DENTON, Texas — Washington State Football will be looking for a new offensive coordinator as Eric Morris has been hired as the new head coach at the University of North Texas.

Morris makes the move to North Texas after one season as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Washington State. He previously was head coach at Incarnate Word in San Antonio for four seasons from 2018-21.

The Cougars offense took off under Morris. The Cougs ranked first in the Pac-12 and 10th nationally in redzone efficiency, scoring on 91.5 percent of trips inside the 20.

The Cougs also put up 52 points at Stanford, which were the most scored in a conference game since 2019, and the most in a road conference game since 2018.

A breakdown of the losses for the WSU football program since the Apple Cup defeat:

WR De’Zhaun Stribling

WR Donovan Ollie

LB Francisco Mauigoa

LB Travion Brown

DC Brian Ward

OC Eric Morris



All of those plus all of the senior losses

Yikes — Andrew Quinn (@andrewquinny) December 13, 2022

WSU quarterback Cam Ward followed Morris from Incarnate Word. Ward fnished the regular season with 3,094 passing yards and 23 touchdowns to go with 285 rushing yards and five scores. He completed 64.1 percent of his passes.

The head coaching position with North Texas will bring Morris back to his home state.

"I am incredibly honored to be the head football coach at North Texas," Morris said in a written statement. "As a native Texan, I understand the pride and standard of Mean Green football and I am humbled to be able to lead this storied program. My wife, Maggie, and our boys are so excited to return home. We can't wait to meet the team and get to work."

