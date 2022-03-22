WSU and BYU: How to watch Wednesday’s NIT game

The Washington State men’s basketball team takes on Brigham Young University in the quarterfinals of the NIT on Wednesday.

PROVO, Utah — The No. 4 seed Washington State men's basketball team is looking to keep rolling as it takes on No. 2 seed BYU in the quarterfinals of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT).

WSU enters the game after a big win over top seed SMU (75-63) on Sunday. Michael Flowers led the way for Washington State with 22 points. The game may best be remembered for the emphatic dunk by Efe Abogidi that sealed the win for the Cougs.

BYU will host the quarterfinal matchup. BYU beat Northern Iowa on Saturday 90-71. The team relied on its 3-point shooting, as it knocked down 16 long-range shots.

Both teams had hopes of making it to the NCAA Tournament but had some tough losses down the stretch. On Wednesday, they will now play for a trip to Madison Square Garden in New York and a spot in the NIT semifinals.

WSU vs BYU: How to watch

The NIT game between Washington State University and BYU tips off at 6:00 pm PDT from the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah.

The game will air live on ESPN 2. It will also stream live on Watch ESPN.

Cougars vs Cougars

The NIT quarterfinals will bring the Washington State Cougars versus the BYU Cougars.



Washington State is 21-14 on the season and last knocked off top seed SMU. Before this season, WSU last appeared in the college basketball postseason in 2012, when the team went to the finals of the CBI, losing to Pittsburgh.

The Cougs last appearance in the NIT came in 2011 when WSU lost to Wichita in the semifinals.