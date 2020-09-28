Wilson scores 1st NFL touchdown; becomes 4th Boise State alum with 100-yard receiving game

Wilson scored his first and second career professional touchdowns in the Cowboys 38-31 loss to the Seahawks.

BOISE, Idaho — Former Boise State standout Cedrick Wilson enjoyed his finest game as an NFL wide receiver on Sunday.

Wilson scored his first and second career professional touchdowns in the Cowboys 38-31 loss to the Seahawks.

The 2017 sixth-round pick caught a short slant from quarterback Dak Prescott in the second quarter and raced 40 yards to the end zone. Then in the third quarter, Prescott hit Wilson again, this time for a 42-yard touchdown.

Wilson is the only player in the NFL with multiple 40-yard touchdown grabs in a game this season. The feat was last accomplished by for Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs during Week 6 of the 2019 season.

List of NFL wide receivers with multiple 40-yard touchdown receptions in a single-game over the last calendar year.



1⃣ Cedrick Wilson, #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/8VV6UNlHLk — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) September 28, 2020

Wilson finished the day with a career-high 107 yards receiving. He was also targeted a career-high seven times and tied a career-high with five catches.

"Ced came up huge tonight. Coming in, sparing the guys a couple of times, and he ends up getting a couple touchdown plays," Prescott said. "It was a tough loss, but you've got to look at all the good, a lot of guys coming in fighting and doing their best."

Prior to Sunday's game, Wilson had five career receptions for 46 yards, all of which came in a Week 6 contested against the Jets in 2019.

The 24-year-old played 24 total offensive snaps against the Seahawks, his second-most in an NFL game. Although he has contributed to specials, Wilson only played a total of seven offensive snaps in the first two games of the season.

Wilson is the first Bronco alumnus with 100 receiving yards in an NFL game since Titus Young had exactly 100 yards for the Lions in Week 8 of the 2012 season.

100-Yard Receiving Games in the NFL

Boise State Alumni

110 - Legadu Naanee, Chargers - 110 YDS vs Chiefs (WK 1 - 2010)

107 - Cedrick Wilson, Cowboys - 107 YDS vs Seahawks (WK 3 - 2020)

103 - David Hughes, Seahawks - 103 YDS vs Chiefs (WK 4 - 1981)

100 - Titus Young, Lions - 100 YDS vs Seahawks (WK 8 - 2012)

Watch more Sports: