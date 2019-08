BOISE, Idaho — With the new school year approaching, KTVB is taking a look back at the former Treasure & Magic Valley prep athletes who are now competing collegiately.

We'll define fall sports as football, soccer, volleyball and cross country.

More athletes will be added as 2019 rosters become available.

FOOTBALL

BOISE STATE

IDAHO STATE

IDAHO

COLLEGE OF IDAHO

LEWIS-CLARK VALLEY COLLEGE

MONTANA STATE

MONTANA

MONTANA TECH

Jake Standlee (Borah, 2019)

Noah Bryant (Mountain View, 2019)

Riley Stark (Mountain View, 2019)

MONTANA WESTERN

MONTANA NORTHERN

ROCKY MOUNTAIN

CARROLL

COLORADO STATE - PUEBLO

COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES

EASTERN WASHINGTON

UTAH

SOUTHERN UTAH

WEBER STATE

PORTLAND STATE

WESTERN OREGON

EASTERN OREGON

GEORGE FOX

OREGON STATE

OREGON

CAL

Val Deltoso, Cal (Boise, 2016)

OCCIDENTAL COLLEGE

Dan Marlow (Bishop Kelly, 2019)

DORDT COLLEGE

Nic Herman (Cole Valley, 2017)

Connor Bosma (Lighthouse Christian, 2017)

Sam Phiriyakulkit (Nampa Christian, 2016)

Josh De Jong (Nampa Christian, 2017)

Michael Sondermann (Ridgevue, 2019)

MISSOURI

Khalil Oliver, Missouri (Rocky Mountain, 2014)

OLIVET NAZARENE UNIVERSITY

SAINT JOHN'S UNIVERSITY

Cole Schumacher (Bishop Kelly, 2019)

SOCCER

BOISE STATE

IDAHO

IDAHO STATE

NORTHWEST NAZARENE

NORTH IDAHO COLLEGE

COLLEGE OF IDAHO

CARROLL

ROCKY MOUNTAIN

MONTANA

UNIVERSITY OF PORTLAND

OREGON INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

PORTLAND COMMUNITY COLLEGE

EASTERN OREGON

CORBAN

Abbigail Furrow (Middleton, 2019)

Asia Jackson (Mountain Home, 2019)

Megan Harvey (Boise, 2017)

Skyla Vogelpohl (Borah, 2018)

Emanuel Montanez (Renaissance, 2016)

SOUTHWESTERN OREGON COMMUNITY COLLEGE

BLUE MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE

UTAH

BYU

WESTMINSTER

UTAH VALLEY

GONZAGA

SEATTLE PACIFIC

SAINT MARTIN'S

WARNER PACIFIC

NORTHWEST UNIVERSITY

WALLA WALLA UNIVERSITY

Kade Baham (Kuna, 2018)

Damien Dennis (Borah, 2017)

Jordan St. George (Mountain View, 2017)

LOWER COLUMBIA COLLEGE

WALLA WALLA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

YAKIMA VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Sidney Johnson (Vallivue, 2019)

WHATCOM COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Josh Lyon (Capital, 2019)

WHITWORTH

Jadyn Baumgartner (Timberline, 2017)

LINFIELD COLLEGE

Emma Sammarintino (Bishop Kelly, 2019)

McCall Bennion (Capital, 2019)

WHITMAN

LARAMIE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

YAVAPAI COLLEGE

UC DAVIS

POINT LOMA NAZARENE

UNIVERSITY OF REDLANDS

Alexa Glick (Centennial, 2016)

Griffin Gettman (Boise, 2019)

SONOMA STATE

Aiden Borders (Timberline, 2019)

HAWAI'I

HAWAI'I - HILO

CAMPBELL

NORTHEASTERN STATE

NEBRASKA WESLEYAN

CHICAGO STATE

Lauren Rieber (Borah, 2018)

Aanika Stevens (Centennial, 2018)

BAYLOR

CONCORDIA (WI)

Kailey Lewis (Centennial, 2019)

QUEENS COLLEGE

Shenae Kreps (Columbia, 2018)

NORTHEASTERN STATE

KNOX COLLEGE

McKenna Kuecks (Timberline, 2019)

WINGATE

UNITED STATES MERCHANT MARINE ACADEMY

Chase Miller (Capital, 2019)

UNITED STATES COAST GUARD ACADEMY

Renae Sanchez (Vallivue, 2019)

SIMON FRASER

VOLLEYBALL

BOISE STATE

LEWIS-CLARK

IDAHO STATE

COLLEGE OF SOUTHERN IDAHO

COLLEGE OF IDAHO

NORTHWEST NAZARENE

EASTERN OREGON

GEORGE FOX

Mckenna Gabriel (Cole Valley, 2018)

BLUE MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE

TREASURE VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE

LANE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

LOWER COLUMBIA COLLEGE

COLUMBIA BASIN COLLEGE

EDMONDS COMMUNITY COLLEGE

TACOMA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Piper Browning (Centennial, 2019)

WALLA WALLA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

WENATCHEE VALLEY COLLEGE

Madison Martin (Mountain Home, 2019)

CONCORDIA

THE EVERGREEN STATE COLLEGE

UTAH

BYU

UTAH STATE

WEBER STATE

DIXIE STATE

SNOW COLLEGE

SALT LAKE CITY COMMUNITY COLLEGE

FORT LEWIS COLLEGE

MONTANA WESTERN

CASPER COLLEGE

LARAMIE COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE

PEPPERDINE

THE MASTERS COLLEGE

EMBRY-RIDDLE

HAWAI'I - HILO

Jordyn Pom-Arleau (Timberline, 2019)

SOUTHEASTERN IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

DORDT COLLEGE

Jaclyn Wybenga (Burley, 2018)

Annetta de Jong (Nampa Christian, 2018)

CROSS COUNTRY

BOISE STATE

Israel Anaya-Carmona (Fruitland, 2017)

Noah Horsburgh (Mounatain View, 2017)

Anna Hartwick (Timberline, 2015)

Caleb Stamper (Timberline, 2019)

IDAHO

LEWIS-CLARK

COLLEGE OF SOUTHERN IDAHO

NORTHWEST NAZARENE

IDAHO STATE

COLLEGE OF IDAHO

GONZAGA

CARROLL

PORTLAND STATE

GEORGE FOX

Abby Bitzenburg (Filer, 2017)

SEATTLE PACIFIC

SANTA CLARA

Nick Russell (Bishop Kelly, 2019)

Josh Simboli (Timberline, 2019)

UNIVERSITY OF SAN FRANSISCO

Eve Jensen (Boise, 2019)

Melanie Marques (Mountain View, 2019)

WEBER STATE

WESTMINSTER

UTAH VALLEY

SOUTHERN UTAH

DORDT COLLEGE

Anthony Ghiorso (Rocky Mountain, 2017)

ST. OLAF COLLEGE

Alec Getzloff (Boise, 2016)

Reuben Kosche (Boise, 2018)

PRINCETON UNIVERSITY

STETSON UNIVERSITY