It was an amazing Father’s Day weekend surprise from a son who drove 12 hours from Florida to surprise his father who is battling Alzheimer’s.

Matt Lea’s father played baseball for Mississippi State University and his alma mater advanced to this weekend’s College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

My sister sent me this picture of my dad in his uniform freshman year. He’s in the middle. Do you have these throwbacks on the bus @HailStateBB?#finalmemories pic.twitter.com/F9b2cYhKjT — Matt Lea (@tigr2ndbase) June 15, 2018

So, Lea drove to his father’s home in Mississippi and surprised him with a visit and gave his dad a Mississippi State T-shirt.

But, the surprise didn’t end there.

Lea told his father he would be taking him to Omaha to watch Mississippi State play in the C.W.S.

According to Lea’s Twitter page, this may be the final trip he’ll be able to experience with his father.

His father’s reaction is priceless and a special moment.

WATCH THE MOMENT HERE:

Surprised my dad today to tell him I’m taking him to Omaha to watch @HailStateBB play. His Alzheimer’s is setting in fast but I know he’s going to have a blast this weekend. Hail State!!! pic.twitter.com/NTtAxcxxIj — Matt Lea (@tigr2ndbase) June 14, 2018

© 2018 KVUE