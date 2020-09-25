x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

Sports

Watch live at 11 a.m.: Mountain West Board of Directors shares return-to-play plan

The announcement came six weeks after the Mountain West Conference postponed the football season indefinitely.
Credit: Steve Conner/AP Photo
Boise State quarterback Jaylon Henderson celebrates with teammates and fans after the Mountain West Championship game against Hawaii in a NCAA game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. Henderson was the offensive MVP in Boise State’s 31-10 victory.

BOISE, Idaho — The Mountain West Board of Directors has approved a plan that will allow players and games to resume the week of Oct. 24.

After announcing that the season would be canceled nearly six weeks ago due to COVID-19, the conference ruled Thursday night that they would kick off the season.

The Mountain West will kick off the 2020 football season the week of Oct. 24. Teams will play an 8-game conference-only schedule that will conclude with the conference championship game on Dec. 19.

Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson and Chair of MW Board of Directors/San Jose State University president Dr. Mary Papazian will be in attendance.

KTVB will live stream the press conference on our YouTube channel as well as KTVB.COM.

Related Articles