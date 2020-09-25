Watch live at 11 a.m.: Mountain West Board of Directors shares return-to-play plan

The announcement came six weeks after the Mountain West Conference postponed the football season indefinitely.

BOISE, Idaho — The Mountain West Board of Directors has approved a plan that will allow players and games to resume the week of Oct. 24.

After announcing that the season would be canceled nearly six weeks ago due to COVID-19, the conference ruled Thursday night that they would kick off the season.

The Mountain West will kick off the 2020 football season the week of Oct. 24. Teams will play an 8-game conference-only schedule that will conclude with the conference championship game on Dec. 19.

Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson and Chair of MW Board of Directors/San Jose State University president Dr. Mary Papazian will be in attendance.