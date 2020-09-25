Watch live at 1 p.m.: Boise State head football coach to discuss upcoming football season

Bryan Harsin, head football coach for Boise State, will hold a press conference to discuss the season following the Mountain West announcement.

BOISE, Idaho — Following the announcement from the Mountain West Board of Directors that teams will be allowed to play beginning Oct. 24, Boise State head football coach Bryan Harsin will hold a press conference to discuss specifics for the Broncos.

Boise State President Marlene Tromp and Director of Athletics Curt Apsey released statements celebrating the Broncos' return to the field after the announcement was made Thursday night.

“I’m so excited that our coaches and student-athletes are going to get to do this fall what they do best - compete and win," Tromp said. "It’s time to let the Broncos out of the corral.”

Apsey shared Tromp's excitement.

“I am thrilled for our student-athletes and coaches to be able to compete this fall. There has been a lot of great work done by a number of people in order to pull this together, and I am incredibly appreciative of their efforts,” he said.

Boise State coach Bryan Harsin tweeted his thoughts with an all-caps, "PLAY BALL!"

