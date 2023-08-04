Report: Washington, Oregon accept Big Ten Conference invite

Conference realignment continues to dominate the college sports headlines.

SEATTLE — The University of Washington and the University of Oregon will be invited to join the Big Ten Conference, according to multiple reports Friday morning.

This continues the likely dismantling of the Pac-12 Conference, which already was down to nine schools after UCLA and USC both announced moves to the Big Ten last year and Colorado announced a move to the Big 12 Conference.

The Big Ten would stand at 18 members if Washington and Oregon both officially join the conference, making it the largest in the NCAA.

The Action Network's Brett McMurphy reported Friday morning citing sources. that the conference could add even more teams, as it is considering admitting Pac-12 schools California and Stanford.

Conference realignment has become the most notable story within college sports in recent years, as media contracts continue to grow and regional positioning along with historical rivalries have taken a back seat.

Washington originally joined what was then known as the Pacific Coast Conference in 1915, along with charter members California, Oregon and Oregon Agricultural College (which later became Oregon State).

The footprint of UW Athletics would become much more national if it begins competing across the board in the Big Ten. The conference's current membership covers exclusively the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions.

It is unclear where this news would leave Washington State and Oregon State. WSU athletic director Pat Chun released a statement Friday afternoon, indicating that the Cougars were "working diligently to determine what is next."

Gov. Jay Inslee also weighed in Friday, saying it is his "understanding and expectation that the University of Washington remains committed to permanently continuing the Apple Cup with Washington State University, one of our state’s greatest traditions and a prime example of how regional rivalries make college sports so special.”

When UCLA announced its decision to leave the Pac-12 and left fellow UC school Cal behind, it was forced by the state to pay a portion of its newfound athletic revenue to Cal.

As the Pac-12 appears to be imploding, expect to hear a lot more news on this front in the coming days and weeks.