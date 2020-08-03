Washington and Idaho high school basketball state championships

WASHINGTON BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
4A State
Championship
Mount Si 58, Central Valley 47 (highlights in video)- Teagan Hoard came off the bench and scored 13 points for the Bears. Gavin Gilstrap added eight points and nine rebounds. The Bears fell short of winning the state title.
2A State
Championship
North Kitsap 56, Clarkston 53 (highlights in video)- Clarkston had a chance to win the game with an Alex Italia three-pointer at the end of regulation, but it was no good. Tru Allen scored 26 points to lead the Bantams. Clarkston comes up just short of winning the state title.
2B State
Championship
Brewster 58, Life Christian Academy 57 (highlights in video)- Cade Gebbers scored 33 points, but his most important point came by the way of a free throw. He knocked one down from the charity stripe with 1.3 seconds left in regulation, and it would be the game-winner that lifted Brewster to the state title.
Third Place
St. George's 80, Willapa Valley 52
Fourth Place
Lake Roosevelt 49, Toutle Lake 46
1B State
Championship
Odessa 62, Yakama Tribal 36 (highlights in video)- Odessa’s Ryan Moffet poured on 28 points as the Tigers blasted Yakama Tribal in the state championship. Moffet finishes with 3,216 points in his career, the most ever scored in a career in Washington state history.
Fourth Place
Oakesdale 46, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 41
WASHINGTON GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
4A State
Championship
Central Valley 59, Woodinville 55 (highlights in video)- Chloe Williams scored 20 points to lead the Bears. Peyton Howard added 18 points. The Bears won its third state title in the last five years.
3A State
Fourth Place
Mt. Spokane 61, Bethel 45
2A State
Championship
Lynden 60, West Valley 38 (highlights in video)- West Valley was outscored 40-23 in the second half. Hailey Marlow scored 15 points for the Eagles. Neveah Sherwood scored seven points.
1A State
Third Place
Freeman 49, La Salle 40
2B State
Championship
Liberty 52, La Conner 45 (highlights in video)- Maisie Burnham had 22 points and 11 rebounds in her final game as a Lancer. Next year she’ll play for Eastern Washington’s basketball team. Liberty wins the title a year after losing in the championship game.
Third Place
Wahkiakum 48, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 46, OT
1B State
Championship
Inchelium 46, Oakesdale 34 (highlights in video)- Eighth grader Annemarie Simpson hit several key shots down the stretch. Mia Pakootas led the Hornets with 13 points.
Third Place
Pomeroy 48, Mount Vernon Christian 26
Fourth Place
Wellpinit 56, Curlew 30
IDAHO BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 5A
Championship
Borah 65, Post Falls 56 (highlights in video)- Borah outscored Post Falls by nine in the third quarter to give them space. Caden McLean led Post Falls with 14 points. Colby Gennett and Cole Rutherford each had 12 points.
Class 4A
Championship
Preston 59, Moscow 43 (highlights in video)- Moscow fell behind by double digits as by the end of the first period in this contest. They weren’t able to climb back in this one. Moscow loses to powerhouse Preston, which has now won four titles in the past five years.
Class 3A
Consolation
Snake River 47, Kellogg 42
Class 2A
Third Place
St. Maries 46, Cole Valley 29
Class 1AD2
Championship
Lakeside 74, Cascade 57
Class 1AD1
Third Place
Lapwai 62, Potlatch 49
RELATED: 2 the Hoop: March 6th