Washington and Idaho high school basketball state championships

Several local teams went for state titles on Saturday.

WASHINGTON BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

4A State

Championship

Mount Si 58, Central Valley 47 (highlights in video)- Teagan Hoard came off the bench and scored 13 points for the Bears. Gavin Gilstrap added eight points and nine rebounds. The Bears fell short of winning the state title.





2A State

Championship

North Kitsap 56, Clarkston 53 (highlights in video)- Clarkston had a chance to win the game with an Alex Italia three-pointer at the end of regulation, but it was no good. Tru Allen scored 26 points to lead the Bantams. Clarkston comes up just short of winning the state title.

2B State

Championship

Brewster 58, Life Christian Academy 57 (highlights in video)- Cade Gebbers scored 33 points, but his most important point came by the way of a free throw. He knocked one down from the charity stripe with 1.3 seconds left in regulation, and it would be the game-winner that lifted Brewster to the state title.





Third Place

St. George's 80, Willapa Valley 52

Fourth Place

Lake Roosevelt 49, Toutle Lake 46

1B State

Championship

Odessa 62, Yakama Tribal 36 (highlights in video)- Odessa’s Ryan Moffet poured on 28 points as the Tigers blasted Yakama Tribal in the state championship. Moffet finishes with 3,216 points in his career, the most ever scored in a career in Washington state history.

Fourth Place

Oakesdale 46, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 41

WASHINGTON GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

4A State

Championship

Central Valley 59, Woodinville 55 (highlights in video)- Chloe Williams scored 20 points to lead the Bears. Peyton Howard added 18 points. The Bears won its third state title in the last five years.

3A State

Fourth Place

Mt. Spokane 61, Bethel 45

2A State

Championship

Lynden 60, West Valley 38 (highlights in video)- West Valley was outscored 40-23 in the second half. Hailey Marlow scored 15 points for the Eagles. Neveah Sherwood scored seven points.

1A State

Third Place

Freeman 49, La Salle 40

2B State

Championship

Liberty 52, La Conner 45 (highlights in video)- Maisie Burnham had 22 points and 11 rebounds in her final game as a Lancer. Next year she’ll play for Eastern Washington’s basketball team. Liberty wins the title a year after losing in the championship game.

Third Place

Wahkiakum 48, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 46, OT

1B State

Championship

Inchelium 46, Oakesdale 34 (highlights in video)- Eighth grader Annemarie Simpson hit several key shots down the stretch. Mia Pakootas led the Hornets with 13 points.





Third Place

Pomeroy 48, Mount Vernon Christian 26

Fourth Place

Wellpinit 56, Curlew 30

IDAHO BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Class 5A

Championship

Borah 65, Post Falls 56 (highlights in video)- Borah outscored Post Falls by nine in the third quarter to give them space. Caden McLean led Post Falls with 14 points. Colby Gennett and Cole Rutherford each had 12 points.





Class 4A

Championship

Preston 59, Moscow 43 (highlights in video)- Moscow fell behind by double digits as by the end of the first period in this contest. They weren’t able to climb back in this one. Moscow loses to powerhouse Preston, which has now won four titles in the past five years.

Class 3A

Consolation

Snake River 47, Kellogg 42

Class 2A

Third Place

St. Maries 46, Cole Valley 29

Class 1AD2

Championship

Lakeside 74, Cascade 57

Class 1AD1

Third Place