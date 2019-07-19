LAS VEGAS — UNLV offensive coordinator Barney Cotton is awaiting a heart transplant and will not coach on the field this season.

Rebels coach Tony Sanchez says in a news release issued Thursday by the school that the 62-year-old Cotton is in Omaha, Nebraska, and on a waiting list to receive a heart.

Cotton is an Omaha native and former University of Nebraska assistant coach. He served as interim head coach for the Cornhuskers in 2014 after Bo Pelini was fired.

Cotton joined Sanchez's staff in 2015 as tight ends coach and offensive coordinator.

Sanchez says offensive line coach and run game coordinator Garin Justice will replace Cotton as offensive coordinator and primary play-caller. A new tight ends coach will be hired before the team reports to camp Aug. 1.