After profane student chant during BYU game, University of Oregon apologizes

Video showed members of the Ducks student section chanting "f*** the Mormons" during Saturday's game against Brigham Young University.

EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon issued an apology on Sunday after video circulating on social media showed members of the Ducks student section participating in an offensive chant during Saturday's game against Brigham Young University.

In video shared on Twitter, a number of people can be seen chanting "f*** the Mormons" before the chant trails off.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox retweeted the video along with the comment, "Religious bigotry alive and celebrated in Oregon."

Both the University of Oregon and the school's official student section, the Oregon Pit Crew, issued apologies. The latter began by posting on Twitter Saturday night.

"To all @BYUFootball fans in attendance at todays game we would like to apologize for the actions of the students in attendance," the student section account tweeted. "We do not condone or support any hateful speech directed towards one’s religion and are ashamed of those who participated."

University of Oregon's apology came Sunday morning:

"The University of Oregon sincerely apologizes for an offensive and disgraceful chant coming from the student section during yesterday’s game against Brigham Young University.

"These types of actions go against everything the university stands for, and it goes against the spirit of competition. We can and will do better as a campus community that has no place for hate, bias or bigotry."

“There is no place for hate, bias or bigotry at the University of Oregon," said Kris Winter, the university's interim vice president for the Division of Student Life. "These actions are simply unacceptable. We will investigate, and we call on our students and campus community to refuse to accept or tolerate this type of behavior.”

The University of Oregon's interim president, Patrick Phillips, also spoke out against the chant. He released a statement Monday afternoon, saying, in part:

"I condemn the behavior of these fans on Saturday. It angers me. It disgusts me. It also provides a moment to remind ourselves that these actions, as well as any other actions of a similar flavor, are anathema to who we are as a community. These types of incidents call upon us to stand up against such behavior when we witness it—a task made easier when we stand together."

BYU started off Saturday's game by honoring Oregon tight end Spencer Webb, who died in an offseason accident, running out of the tunnel with an Oregon flag with Webb's No. 18.

Last season, USC fans chanted the same thing during the Trojans’ game against BYU. The university later apologized.

BYU, in Provo, is named for Brigham Young, who was the second president of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1847 to 1877. Most students at BYU are Mormon.