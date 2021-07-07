University of Idaho unveils new outdoor turf field

Vandal Athletic facilities will have a new look in 2021-22 when fans are welcomed back to campus.

MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho has added another upgrade to its sports facilities on campus.

The outdoor turf field, located to the east of the Kibbie Dome, has been renovated thanks to contributions from Greg and Debra McDonald, and the DuRae Scott McDonald Foundation.

“It’s something that is important to us,” Greg McDonald said. “The replacement of that turf is going to make an incredible difference, especially in the ability to market the university to incoming students. Regardless if you’re in band, varsity sports, club sports, intramurals, or a resident on campus, it’s going to be a show place for the university in many respects. It’s long overdue in many respects and we’re excited that can help get it done.”

Vandal Athletic facilities will have a new look in 2021-22 when fans are welcomed back. The brand new Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) Arena also opens this fall.

Coast to Coast Turf recently installed a new Astro Turf RootZone 3D3 playing surface, as well as a Brock Pad PowerBase Pro. The new playing surface combines three unique fibers in one system to maximize both durability and aesthetics. The benefits of the PowerBase Pad are immense. The extra layer provides additional cushioning for the student-athletes while also keeping the playing surface fast to play on.

“The new outdoor turf gives us another tool to improve,” said head football coach Paul Petrino. “Our facilities here at the University of Idaho, from the renovated Kibbie Dome to the brand new ICCU Arena and projects like this, continue to set us up as a premier institution. I cannot wait to get the guys out on the new field this summer and fall to prepare for 2021. Thank you, Greg and Debra.”

The new surface is already featured at several other institutions across the country. Oklahoma State, Boston College and Utah State all utilize the surface on their game fields, while Pac-12 programs like UCLA and Stanford have installed it for their practice fields. The women's soccer team at Stanford competes on the turf.

“We’re excited about the new field and the possibilities it presents,” said head soccer coach Jeremy Clevenger. “Scheduling in the Dome can be challenging. Having this high-quality surface as an option for training will allow us to continue competing for Big Sky Championships.”

“Field surface condition is a vital component to reduce athletic related injury risk,” said Associate Athletic Director for Student-Athlete Health and Performance Chris Walsh. “The new field surface will provide a much safer environment for our student-athletes to practice and compete on. Additionally, keeping in line with the NCAA recommendation to maximize outdoor activity, having the ability to increase our training frequency outdoors will help mitigate COVID-19 risk.”

The new turf will also be utilized by Idaho intramurals, club sports and other activities throughout the year.

Memorial Gym, as well as the UI Swim Center, were also renovated this summer. The gym floor was resurfaced, while the swim center received new record boards.

