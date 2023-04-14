Two Boise State gymnasts finish in top 10 at NCAA Championships

Courtney Blackson's vault clinched the highest individual NCAA gymnastics placing in Boise State history. Emily Lopez placed sixth with a 9.900 on the bars.

BOISE, Idaho —

Boise State junior gymnast Courtney Blackson capped off what is likely the best individual season in program history on Thursday with a national runner-up performance at the 2023 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships.

Blackson received a 9.925 on vault under the bright lights in the Lone Star State, marking the highest vault score by a Bronco at nationals ever.

The second-place performance from Blackson is also the highest finish ever by a Boise State athlete at the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships. The Elk Grove, Calif., native received First-Team All-American recognition following her impressive showing.

Blackson shared runner-up honors with Lynnzee Brown, an all-around competitor from the University of Denver. Oklahoma's Olivia Trautman claimed the national title on vault with a 9.95.

Fellow Boise State junior Emily Lopez also made history in Fort Worth on Thursday. Lopez registered the highest bars score ever by a Bronco at the national championships with a 9.900.

The 9.900 score earned Lopez sixth place on bars. Following the unforgettable performance, Lopez was named a Second-Team All-American honoree.

The Mission Viejo, Calif., native was also named a regular-season All-America Second-Team honoree by the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association back on March 23.

"What a day! I am so proud of Courtney and Emily," Boise State head coach Tina Bird said. "This was a perfect end to an amazing season and having both women earn All-America honors on their events is so special."

