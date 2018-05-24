BOISE -- Following a stellar freshman season at the University of Utah, sophomore-to-be Tori Williams announced her intention to transfer back in April.

Late Wednesday morning, Colorado State revealed that Williams has officially joined the Rams program.

The move reunites Williams with CSU freshman forward Lauren Brocke, who redshirted for the Rams last season.

Williams played in 31 of 32 games for the Utes this past year, averaging 9.1 points per game, shot 34.2% from three and received Freshman All-Pac-12 honors.

Williams and Brocke led Centennial to a 5A state championship as seniors in 2017.

