SALT LAKE CITY -- It's the most wonderful time of year to be a soccer fan.

The World Cup is underway, and even though the United States failed to qualify, die-hard soccer fans aren't letting that get in the way of enjoying the world's most popular sport.

The best of the best youth teams in the West, including 12 Idaho teams, competed at the U.S. Youth Soccer Far West Regional Championships, also known as the Presidents Cup.

Six advanced to the championship round.

GIRLS

The youngest of the group, the FC Nova Elite 05 girls, proved to be the mightiest, outscoring opponents 31-0 in six games.

Of those 31 goals, Sammy Smith scored 17.

Nova beat California's Pateadores 1-0 Sunday morning on goal by Alondra Osuna in the sixth minute, clinching a spot at the 2018 U.S. Youth Soccer National Championships next month in Indiana.

Introducing your U13 2005G #2018PresidentsCupRegionalChampions The 2005G become the 2nd Presidents Cup Regional Champions in Club history matching the 2011 U16G, whom went on to win our first #NationalChampionship #Congrats #SoProud #GreatStaff #GreatGirls #MoreThanOneWeAreMany pic.twitter.com/I07VrwPcE1 — BoiseTimbers|ThornsFC (@BTimbersThorns) June 17, 2018

This is only the second time in the club's history that a team is headed to nationals. The last came in 2011 when the U16 FC Nova girls won it all.

RELATED: Local teams put aside rivalry to play the game they love

A hybrid-team made up of players from FC Nova and Boise Nationals, the U19 NovaNationals, made it to the tournament in 2015, eventually falling in penalty kicks in the championship game.

RELATED: FC NovaNationals advance to national title game

Nova's counterparts, 04 Elite, also found themselves in the championship game, facing a familiar foe.

After beating Nevada's LVPSA 3-0 in group play, LVPSA made their way back through the bracket and into the finals against Nova.

But a goal in the ninth by the Las Vegas squad was enough to eliminate Idaho, who finished second.

Logan Smith led all scorers with eight goals.

Idaho Rush Soccer Club had one team advance to the finals.

Rush 03 girls outscored opponents 21-4 in five games to earn themselves a spot in the regional title game against Nevada's Real Henderson FC Sunday morning.

Rush conceded a goal early in the first half but stormed back to tie the game on a corner kick goal by Kendra McDaniel in the second half, but a late goal by Nevada ended Rush's run.

Finally, Sting Timbers (Coeur d'Alene) 00 girls made it through group play and the quarterfinals without conceding a goal.

In the semi-finals on Saturday, a 1-1 tie would send the game into double overtime against Montana's Billings Black. 120 minutes wasn't enough to decide who would move on to compete for the title.

It would take six penalty kicks and a stellar save from Sting's Lily Foster to send the team to the final.

00G win in PK’s. Wow what a nail biter #goidaho #westregionpresidentscup2018 pic.twitter.com/b7QF78LhKE — Idaho Youth Soccer (@IDYouthSoccer) June 16, 2018

And just like Saturday, 90 minutes was not enough time to decide a winner. Just seven minutes into overtime, Megan Drake, who will join the Eastern Washington University soccer team in the fall, found the back of the net to give Idaho the victory over Utah's L30 Nitro.

Drake led all scorers with ten goals in the tournament, including five goals in the quarterfinals.

BOYS

Boise Nationals 03 was 5-0 and conceded just one goal heading into Sunday's final.

Just two minutes into the championship game, Heat FC of Nevada found the back of the net. In the second half, Boise's Dalton Bateman scored in the 47th minute to tie things up, but a goal by Arizona in the 60th minute would be enough to eliminate Boise from advancing to the national tournament.

Finally, Boise Nationals 00 beat Arizona's Barcelona 3-0 to win and advance to the national championship tournament, outscoring opponents 19-5 in six games.

Ryan Gamboa, Armin Hasanovic and Idaho's Gatorade Player of the Year, Ahmed Ibrahimovic each scored in Idaho's win.

Armin Hasanovic finished the tournament with eight goals. Ibrahimovic and Gamboa had three goals each.

The U.S. Youth Soccer National Championships kick off next month in Westfield, Indiana.

© 2018 KTVB