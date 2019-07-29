BOISE, Idaho — Four years after the first-ever Basque Soccer Friendly was hosted in Boise, the co-directors of the event are aiming to do it once again with their eye on next summer.

"As the co-directors of the Basque Soccer Friendly, we are happy to confirm we are working on a second event as reported by local and Spanish media," Argia Beristain and John Bieter wrote in a joint statement to KTVB.

On that note, the question of "when and when" still is a work in progress.

"We would love for a second Basque Soccer Friendly to take place in the summer of 2020 in advance of Jaialdi, the once-every-five-years celebration of Basque culture in Boise," added Beristain and Bieter. "However, it is too soon for us to attach any dates to such an event or confirm that it will take place in 2020. There are many steps yet to be taken to secure teams from around the world, a venue large enough to host the event, financial backing, and more."

In 2015, both Beristain and Bieter helped organize an international soccer friendly between Athletic Club de Bilbao of Spain's La Liga and Club Tijuana de Xoloitzcuintles de Caliente, a Liga MX team from Mexico.

The game was hosted at Albertsons Stadium. Organizers brought in approximately 85,000-square-feet of sod and manually laid it down over Boise State's famous blue turf.

As for the game, Athletic Bilbao tallied two first-half goals and would go on to win, 2-0, in front of 21,948 people.

"We appreciate the community’s interest in hosting another Basque Soccer Friendly," said Beristain and Bieter. "As discussions continue, we will update local media."

