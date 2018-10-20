CALDWELL — The College of Idaho upset No.14 Southern Oregon 45-34 Saturday afternoon at Simplot Stadium.

The Yotes were led by dual threat quarterback Darius-James Peterson, who had six total touchdowns in the game. Peterson threw for 266 yards and three touchdowns and completed 14 of his 20 passes. Peterson also ran for 100 and three more scores.

The College of Idaho rallied behind Peterson’s play after being down 27-17 at halftime.

The win marks the second straight win over a ranked opponent for the Yotes, and brings their record to 3-5, and 3-4 in conference play.

Southern Oregon’s running game kept it close with 263 rushing yards and four touchdowns, led by running back Vega Rey. Rey had 124 yards on 12 attempts, and three touchdowns. SOU'S quarterback, Wyatt Hutchison threw for 294 yards, with no touchdowns. The Yotes defense intercepted Hutchison and sacked him twice.

The College of Idaho is now on a three-game winning streak, and will play Eastern Oregon University next Saturday, October 27, at 1:00 p.m. at Simplot Stadium.

© 2018 KTVB